Hurricane Gilma weakens as it enters Central Pacific

Hurricane Gilma is rapidly losing strength as it moves into the Central Pacific basin. With maximum sustained winds of 75 mph at 5 a.m., the storm was centered about 945 miles east of Hilo and moving west at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Forecasters predict that Gilma will continue to weaken, potentially becoming a remnant low by Thursday night. The hurricane-force winds extend 15 miles from Gilma’s center, while tropical-storm-force winds reach up to 70 miles.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Hector continues its west-northwestward path. Located about 1,270 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California at 5 a.m., Hector’s maximum sustained winds decreased to 45 mph, with a forward speed of 12 mph, according to weather officials.

Hector is expected to gradually weaken starting tonight. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from Hector’s center.

In the Central Pacific, but moving away from Hawaii, is Tropical Storm Hone.

As of 5 a.m. today, Hone was located about 495 miles west of Honolulu, 415 miles west-southwest of Lihue and moving west at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. Gradual weakening is expected over the next couple of days, with Hone likely becoming a post-tropical low on Thursday before dissipating on Friday.