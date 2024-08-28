Letter: Political party has right to choose its nominee

I read with interest the recent letter “Dem bait-and-switch hooked Harris nod” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 25). In his claim that they were swindled, I assume the writer means the Republican Party.

However, the process to choose a presidential candidate is purely a political party’s decision, so unless the writer is a Democrat, he has no claim to being swindled. If the candidate has fulfilled all of the legal requirements and is subsequently chosen during the party’s convention, then they have met all the requirements to be the party’s nominee.

Kamala Harris did in fact complete those requirements and was properly nominated. We will have to wait and see if Harris wins enough votes to become the next president of the United States.

What I can say with confidence is that the Democrats in the Electoral College will actually be those chosen to represent their state’s constituents.

Paul Schultz

Aina Haina

