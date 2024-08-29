Letter: Democrats put country over person and party

A recent letter claiming the media and blind faith drive Democrats to vote for their candidate, even if the candidate were in a coma, is far from the truth and hypocritical beyond comprehension (“Dems driven by media bias and blind faith,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 27).

Republicans are willing to vote for someone with a criminal record, who has been accused of sexual predation by at least 17 women, is under major indictments for federal crimes, proudly takes credit for undermining the basic rights of women and will follow a 900-page playbook to undermine rights of all citizens. That shows their blind faith. They would hold any single issue I’ve cited as reason to deny any Democrat the right to run for any office, yet they ignore those same issues of their king candidate.

Democrats stand for the rights and freedoms of all citizens and the future of our democracy. Case closed.

Clyde Fuse

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter