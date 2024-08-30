Letter: Hawaii criminals have only themselves to blame

A recent letter writer stated, “Hawaii needs to jail and fine not only a killer who uses a deadly weapon, but also the family, friends and any other people who supported them” (“Gun laws should include communal punishment,” Star-Advertiser, July 25). On that thought, how about every time there’s a DUI arrest, we also arrest the waitress who served the drink, the bartender who poured the alcohol, the owner of the establishment, the liquor salesman, the liquor distributor, the shipping company who brought the container and the company that made the booze?

Or maybe we just hold people responsible for their actions and stop blaming everyone and everything else. You know, like adults.

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter