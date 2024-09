A billboard protesting the controversial Project 2025 agenda and the Trump-Vance Republican presidential ticket is seen in Milwaukee before the start of the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention on July 16.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In response to the letter “Trump hasn’t disavowed any Project 2025 policies” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 28), one does not have to be a Donald Trump partisan to wonder why the writer suggests only Trump should address those proposals.

It is clear Trump knew nothing about Project 2025, which was created by the Heritage Foundation, not by the GOP or a Trump PAC.

It might be helpful for the writer to visit various news websites listing the GOP’s 20 policy proposals, presumably endorsed by Trump. The Harris-Walz campaign apparently agrees with several of those proposals.

Moreover, Trump has stated repeatedly he believes abortion issues should be left to the states.

Perhaps all of the candidates should “bother to find out more” about Project 2025. I write this as a matter of fairness and as a 50-year follower of political news who does not support either of the major party candidates for the presidency.

Michael Kappos

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter