Summer was a deadly time for traffic crashes on Oahu

As the “100 deadliest days of summer” come to a close, state officials are marking another season of traffic crashes and fatalities on Hawaii roadways.

During that time period — from Memorial Day to Labor Day — the number of traffic- related fatalities grew by about 25. They include pedestrians struck by cars and collisions involving motorcycles, mopeds and vehicles, as well as solo motorcycle crashes.

As of Friday, the Hawaii Department of Transportation had counted 64 traffic- related fatalities on state roadways so far this year, compared with 65 at the same time a year ago.

The latest fatality was a 47-year-old motorcyclist who traveled off the roadway in the Punchbowl area Thursday night, plunging down a steep embankment. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, later died at a hospital.

In early August, two men in their 50s riding in a Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled motorcycle, were killed when a pickup truck rear-ended them on the H-1 freeway near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The number of traffic fatalities on Oahu so far this year is lower than at the same time last year, while those on Hawaii island doubled from 11 to 22.

But statewide, there was an uptick in pedestrian- related fatalities — 21 this year compared to 17 at the same time last year. DOT counted four bicyclist fatalities so far this year, same as in 2023.

At least two of the pedestrian-related fatalities occurred in July — one at Ala Moana Boulevard and Queen Street and the other at Kapolei Parkway and Kunehi Street.

Five of the pedestrians and one bicyclist counted among this year’s fatalities were homeless, according to authorities.

A spate of hit-and-run collisions also occurred during the summer, resulting in critical injuries, many involving mopeds hit by vehicles.

Although there have been a number of initiatives, including a Walk Wise Hawaii campaign aimed at improving pedestrian safety and awareness and a month full of sign- wavings in front of schools and senior centers, pedestrian fatalities continue.

August was Pedestrian Safety Month, which has been observed annually in Hawaii for 15 years.

“We’re going to continue everything we can to stop that trend,” said DOT spokesperson Shelly Kuni­shige. “Even if it’s not a fatal crash, it could change someone’s life forever.”

That includes the installation of more speed humps to slow drivers down, traffic design changes to improve safety, and education and awareness campaigns.

The City and County of Honolulu’s recently published “Oahu Vision Zero Action Plan” takes a detailed look at where traffic fatalities on the island occur and possible solutions.

Oahu, on average, experiences one traffic death a week, with pedestrians and kupuna among those most impacted by serious injury and fatal crashes. Based on an analysis of data from 2015 to 2020, pedestrians made up the largest portion of fatalities on Oahu, at 37%, although they comprised only 5% of commuters.

The most frequent crash scenarios resulting in fatal or serious injuries involve pedestrians crossing in a crosswalk and getting hit by a motor vehicle proceeding straight ahead or making a left turn. The left-turn collisions predominantly occur at traffic signals.

Additionally, the report found nearly one-fifth of fatal or serious-injury pedestrian crashes occurred on roads without sidewalks or other pedestrian facilities.

Police are urging motorists to drive safely this Labor Day weekend, with plans to set up sobriety checkpoints and step up patrols.

Honolulu police officers are setting up impaired- driver checkpoints at unannounced times and locations from today to Oct. 31 as part of ongoing efforts to reduce traffic injuries and deaths.

Hawaii County police will do the same, noting that 63% of the island’s traffic fatalities so far this year involved impairment by alcohol or drugs. The Hawaii Police Department counted 650 major traffic crashes so far this year, compared to 550 the same time last year, an 18.2% jump.

—

TRAFFIC-RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAII

Jan. 1 to Aug. 30, 2024

>> State: 20 motor vehicle occupants, 21 pedestrians, 19 motorcycle/moped operators, 4 bicyclists (64 total)

>> Honolulu County: 4 motor vehicle occupants, 8 pedestrians, 11 motorcycle/moped operators, 4 bicyclists (27 total)

>> Hawaii County: 13 motor vehicle occupants, 6 pedestrians, 3 motorcyclists (22 total)

>> Maui County: 1 motor vehicle occupant, 5 pedestrians, 4 motorcyclists (10 total)

>> Kauai County: 2 motor vehicle occupants, 2 pedestrians, 1 motorcyclist (5 total)

Source: State Department of Transportation

A closer look at pedestrian crashes

>> Kupuna ages 65 and older represent only 17% of Honolulu County’s population but make up 28% of people killed in crashes while walking.

>> Nearly one-fifth (19%) of fatal or serious-injury pedestrian crashes occur on roads without sidewalks or other pedestrian facilities.

>> 44% of crashes where a pedestrian is fatally or seriously injured occur when the pedestrian is crossing in a crosswalk; 66% of pedestrian crashes in crosswalks took place on roads with four or more lanes.

Source: Oahu Vision Zero Action Plan