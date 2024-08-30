Motorcyclist, 47, dies after crashing in Punchbowl area

A 47-year-old motorcyclist died Thursday after he crashed on Hookui Street in the Punchbowl area, Honolulu police said.

The man was headed west on Hookui Street near Puowaina Drive at about 8 p.m. “when he traveled off the roadway onto the grass shoulder and down a steep embankment, where he came to rest,” according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated the man and took him in critical condition to a hospital where he died, police said.

The motorcyclist, whose identity was not immediately released, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to HPD officials. They said speed does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were factors.

This was Oahu’s 28th traffic fatality this year compared with 38 at the same time in 2023.