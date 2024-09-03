Flavorful fried rice

Fried rice is proof that you can cook an easy meal using just leftover ingredients. Frozen or days-old brown or white rice breaks up more easily than freshly cooked rice. Use aged or fresh kimchi and leftover slices of Spam, Portuguese sausage or chicken. Korean red pepper sauce (gochujang) adds additional flavor and an attractive red color to the dish. Toasted sesame oil adds a nuttiness. Serve the rice with a fried egg and green onions as a colorful garnish, and you have a wonderful meal created from leftovers.

Kimchi Fried Rice

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon cooking oil

• 4 slices Spam, diced

• 1/2 cup won bok kimchi

• 3 cups cooked rice

• 1 1/2 tablespoons gochujang

• 1 tablespoon sesame oil

• 3 tablespoons chopped green onions

• 2 large eggs

Directions:

Heat a large skillet on high. When hot, add oil and diced Spam. Cook for 2 minutes, add kimchi after cutting it into half-inch pieces. Cook 2 minutes, reduce heat to medium high and add rice. Cook for about 3 minutes until all the clumps are broken. Add gochujang and sesame oil, if using. Cook until the rice is thoroughly coated, about 5 minutes. Fry eggs and place on top fried rice. Add green onions as garnish.

Serves 2 as a main dish.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.