A reader recently wrote, “What is happening today has never happened in the history of our country. It demonstrates that our people are willing to be led into disaster and not question the stupidity of blindly following, of being ill-informed and believing politically motivated news” (“Dems, media leading U.S. into an obvious disaster,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 30). His statement is correct — except it applies not to the Democrats, but to narrow-minded Republicans who only get their “news” from Fox News, the propagandist media arm of the GOP.

A wise scholar once wrote, “For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions, and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander off into myths.” Unfortunately, that time is here.

Hayden Hu

Kapalama

