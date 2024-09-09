This tofu’s tasty

This tofu appetizer can be assembled in minutes and is satisfying in this hot weather. It delivers a complex taste using store-bought toppings of crunchy ocean salad (seasoned seaweed) and any brand of chile crisp (the ubiquitous bottled oil cooked with hot chiles and other flavorings such as garlic). The white, soft tofu is brightened with almost fluorescent green ocean salad and red chile crisp oil and its crunchies. Find ocean salad in the refrigerated section of the grocery store, usually where you buy poke. Use more chile crisp if you appreciate the spice or omit if you can’t handle the heat. Eat immediately when cold or at room temperature. It makes a wonderful appetizer or a colorful side dish.

Cold Tofu Seaweed Chile Crisp

Ingredients:

• 1 (19-ounce) block soft tofu, drained

• 1/4 pound ocean salad

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 2 teaspoons sesame oil

• 2 teaspoons chile crisp

Directions:

In a large plate or bowl, place tofu after draining off excess water. Arrange ocean salad around the tofu or on top of block. Top with soy sauce and sesame oil. Then place chile crisp on center.

Serves 4-6 as an appetizer.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.

