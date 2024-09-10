Letter: Trump failed when given the chance to be a leader

Regarding the recent letter “World is too dangerous for a Harris presidency” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 4), perhaps the writer was on an interstellar mission in 2020.

Here’s what happened on planet Earth: Upon learning about the spread of a dangerous virus from China, Donald Trump, against the advice of his medical advisers, chose to minimize the threat. He said over and over that COVID-19 was like the flu and downplayed the need for masking or social distancing.

The result? The U.S. became the worldwide leader in COVID-19 deaths. It’s no accident that red states fared worse than blue states. Many unnecessary deaths would’ve been avoided if Trump set a good example and followed his medical advisers’ recommendations, rather than mocking them.

Only when the U.S. started suffering tremendous casualties did Trump start changing his tone — too late. When the world became its most dangerous, Trump failed miserably as a leader.

Ravi Reddy

Kailua

