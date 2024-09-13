Letter: Dems used usual party rules to nominate Harris

In a recent letter, the writer asks why no candidate was permitted to file or run against Joe Biden (“Dems, media leading U.S. into an obvious disaster,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 30). The claim that no one was permitted to run against Biden is inaccurate. The Democratic Party primary process was open to any qualified candidate who met the party’s rules, just like in any other election cycle. Several candidates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson, ran in the Democratic primaries but dropped out or suspended their campaign.

The writer also asks how a party can “push out a candidate and select another without the people’s involvement.” Without getting into the weeds, I will just note that political parties are not government entities. They are private organizations that operate independently of direct government control. They can pick their nominee through an apple-bobbing contest if they wanted.

If we don’t like it, we can join another party or create our own.

Scott Rogers

Kailua

