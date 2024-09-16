Letter: Socialism, communism just empty buzzwords

Applause to the person who wrote in about recent letters carelessly and ignorantly throwing around accusations of “socialism” and “communism” (“Claims of socialist Dems lack necessary evidence,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 6). It’s highly unlikely that letter writers tossing those terms around as insults have ever read a single text on socialism or communism.

Anytime someone proposes a program that would help people who are suffering, those are just throwaway terms opponents blurt out. It is just selfishness and cruelty pretending to be an ideology; just slap one of those two labels onto the proposal and you can completely dismiss the idea. In America, it’s a strategy as old as the hills.

In Iceland, a very successful country, a CEO said in an interview that everyone should have access to health care and education and that that “is not communist, it’s just a good society.” A CEO! I guess Iceland doesn’t make CEOs the way America does.

Peter Greenhill

Moiliili

