Locked-out nurses take safe-staffing concerns to Capitol
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Nurse Deby Spangler, front, joined hundreds of striking nurses Tuesday at the state Capitol. Tensions between the Hawaii Nurses’ Association, which represents 600 Kap‘iolani nurses, and Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children have escalated since the nurses union held a one-day strike Friday and the hospital locked the nurses out Saturday.
Above, the nurses chanted in the Capitol courtyard.