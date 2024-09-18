Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Locked-out nurses take safe-staffing concerns to Capitol

By Nina Wu

Today Updated 11:10 p.m.

Editors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Nurse Deby Spangler, front, joined hundreds of striking nurses Tuesday at the state Capitol. Tensions between the Hawaii Nurses’ Association, which represents 600 Kap‘iolani nurses, and Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children have escalated since the nurses union held a one-day strike Friday and the hospital locked the nurses out Saturday.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Nurse Deby Spangler, front, joined hundreds of striking nurses Tuesday at the state Capitol. Tensions between the Hawaii Nurses’ Association, which represents 600 Kap‘iolani nurses, and Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children have escalated since the nurses union held a one-day strike Friday and the hospital locked the nurses out Saturday.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the nurses chanted in the Capitol courtyard.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above, the nurses chanted in the Capitol courtyard.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Nurse Deby Spangler, front, joined hundreds of striking nurses Tuesday at the state Capitol. Tensions between the Hawaii Nurses’ Association, which represents 600 Kap‘iolani nurses, and Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children have escalated since the nurses union held a one-day strike Friday and the hospital locked the nurses out Saturday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the nurses chanted in the Capitol courtyard.