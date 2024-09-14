Kapi’olani locks out hundreds of nurses after one-day strike

Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children locked out hundreds of unionized nurses this morning, following a one-day strike.

Management vows not to let the nurses return to work until they “unconditionally” accept the hospital’s latest offer.

Friday’s one-day strike was the second time this year that unionized Kapi‘olani nurses, who are represented by the Hawaii Nurses’ Association, walked off the job. In January, they staged a week-long strike.

HNA President Rosalee Agas-Yuu said Friday’s strike was held to protest management’s retaliation against nurses who were filling out safe-staffing forms. It was also to push back against management’s alleged bullying tactics, she said.

Management denies any retaliation or bullying.

Friday also marked one year since negotiations began between Kapi‘olani and HNA, which represents about 600 nurses, with no apparent resolution on contract terms, primarily over nurse-to-patient ratios. The union has been working without a contract since December.

At 7 a.m. today after the latest strike ended, Kapi‘olani locked out all HNA-represented registered nurses with contracts that expired Nov. 30

Gidget Ruscetta, Kapiolani’s chief operating officer, said Friday’s strike was disappointing.

“We have been negotiating with the nurses union for a year,” she said. “We have met over 30 times, and we had the federal mediator involved.”

Management has said that in the third year Kapi‘olani’s contract offer, registered nurses would receive a base salary of between $133,000 to $160,000. The union insists the issue is unsafe nurse-to-patient ratios, not pay.

To address the staffing issue, management said, Kapi‘olani is offering a “staffing matrix” that adjusts levels based on the needs of patients and a staffing council that brings nurses and nurse leaders together to enforce it.

“Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children know they are the only specialty hospital for women and children and play a crucial role in our state and the Pacific,” Agas-Yuu said in a news release. “They know children and families count on their services, yet the hospital’s leaders have chosen to lock out the nurses for advocating for safe staffing standards to improve patient care.”

Kapi‘olani executives said that during the strike and lockout, a temporary workforce of nurses, most of whom have experience at Kapi‘olani, are working at the hospital.

“We have been entrusted by this community to provide excellent, safe care for our patients, and we need to do that seamlessly,” Ruscetta said. “We will not allow a labor dispute to prevent us from providing care.”