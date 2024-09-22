Honolulu Star-Advertiser

David Lassner advises next UH president to work on building relationships

By Dan Nakaso

Today Updated 12:23 a.m.

GEORGE F. LEE / 2021 Some 100 people marched to University of Hawaii President David Lassner’s home in Palolo in 2021 to protest the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea. Lassner greeted the contingent and exchanged honi with UH student Kaua Moses.
GEORGE F. LEE / 2021

COURTESY PHOTOS (l-r) Wendy F. Hensel, left, Julian Vasquez Heilig.
COURTESY PHOTOS

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii president David Lassner, pictured on the UH Manoa campus on Thursday, has guided the 10-campus system for nearly 11 years and leaves behind many accomplishments.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

