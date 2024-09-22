David Lassner advises next UH president to work on building relationships
GEORGE F. LEE / 2021
Some 100 people marched to University of Hawaii President David Lassner’s home in Palolo in 2021 to protest the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea. Lassner greeted the contingent and exchanged honi with UH student Kaua Moses.
COURTESY PHOTOS
(l-r) Wendy F. Hensel, left, Julian Vasquez Heilig.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
University of Hawaii president David Lassner, pictured on the UH Manoa campus on Thursday, has guided the 10-campus system for nearly 11 years and leaves behind many accomplishments.