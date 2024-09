Workers strike and picket in one of the lobbies outside the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Tuesday.

Hilton Hawaiian Village is the world’s largest Hilton property, and Hawaii’s largest hotel. So the outcome of the walkout of 1,800 workers there on Tuesday is sure to be watched closely by those affected by similar, if smaller, open-ended strikes ongoing at Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott hotels in San Diego and San Francisco.

In fact, the whole tourism industry is under pressure in the post-COVID period, in which few hotels have recovered prepandemic staffing levels. According to UNITE HERE, 4,112 union members are on picket lines across the U.S. now, with strikes concluded for 11,341.