25% of married people under 40 in Japan met on dating apps, says survey

One in four married people under the age of 40 met their spouse through dating apps, according to a survey conducted by the Children and Families Agency.

The survey was conducted online in July among men and women ages 15 to 39 across Japan. When the 2,000 married participants answered how or where they met, apps were the most common response at 25.1%, followed by workplace or work-related environments at 20.5% and school at 9.9%.

The survey also had 18,000 unmarried respondents, with 62.7% saying they want to get married, including those who said they would like to if they could. The most cited obstacle was “lack of places or opportunities to meet people,” at 29.3%.

While there have been numerous problems reported with dating apps, the agency believes they are an important tool for boosting the marriage rate, and it plans to encourage app use by young people who desire marriage by improving the quality of apps and promoting safe usage.