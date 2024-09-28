Letter: Confusing letter about election misses the mark

I was amused by a recent letter to the editor on what makes an ideal president (“The many qualities of an effective U.S. president,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 19). The first paragraph certainly did not seem to describe our current president or vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate.

On the other hand, the second paragraph did not seem to describe the former president and current Republican presidential candidate. Whom does the writer expect us to vote for?

Gerald Ching

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter