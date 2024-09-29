Letter: Explaining Trump’s inexplicable support

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Regarding a recent letter on support for Trump (“Why support Trump after all he has done?” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 20), let me attempt a reply. First, Trump supporters limit their sources of information to Fox News and similar right-wing media.

Second, they don’t fact check dubious information, especially from Trump himself.

Third, the media fails to hold Trump to truth and moral standards expected of politicians, excusing and allowing his behavior as “Trump being Trump.”

Fourth, Trump supporters cannot acknowledge they’ve been hoodwinked and deceived by someone they adore, regardless of the obvious inconsistencies and fallacies of his statements and views.

Fifth, some evangelical Christians truly believe Trump is a messenger of God and must ignore his bigotry, immorality and deceit.

There are, to be sure, many other reasons to explain this phenomenon afflicting 40%-plus of our friends, neighbors and family. But don’t get mad, be patient, inform them without harassment and, hopefully, we will all rediscover our similarities again.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

