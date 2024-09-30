Letter: Attention must be paid to Trump’s demeanor

A recent letter writer expresses their bewilderment as to the phenomenon of Donald Trump, and how so many could follow such an amoral human being (“Why support Trump after all he has done?” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 20). Psychiatrists across the country have asserted that Trump’s extreme self-centeredness excludes all other humanizing attributes and drives him to antisocial behavior, including deceit, hostility and, ultimately, destruction.

The World Mental Health Coalition has been warning of the dangers he presents from when he assumed the presidency in 2017. Experts warn that he attracts and gives license to others to release such impulses of their own. Experts moreover warn that his infamy causes contagious spread of his characteristics. He thus maintains strong popular support, despite his increasingly distorted behavior. His ongoing cognitive decline further aggravates this situation.

Major media however have averted attention from such experts, depriving the issue of the airing that is sorely needed.

G. Duke Choy

McCully

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter