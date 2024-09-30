Letter: For democracy, voters must choose this election

Voting “none of the above” is not an option (“Not a fan of Harris or Trump? Vote ‘NOTA,’” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 25). The choices cannot be more stark.

One candidate is a twice-impeached, four times indicted, many times adjudicated fraudster, sexual predator and defamer, convicted felon, would-be autocrat and sociopathic liar who doesn’t seem to understand what he is saying. The other is a qualified, experienced executive who has done a great job on domestic and foreign matters, within the constraints of the vice presidency, and who has put forth great plans for the future. She knows of what she speaks.

The fate of our republic depends on our choice.

Melvin Sakamoto

Palolo

