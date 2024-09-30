State receives 6 bids to remove Falls of Clyde
NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM
The state Department of Transportation has claimed that Falls of Clyde is at risk of sinking, and points to a recently commissioned evaluation that said its structural integrity had deteriorated substantially over the years.
NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM
Six proposals are vying to remove the 145-year-old ship Falls of Clyde from Honolulu Harbor. The difference between earlier requests for proposal and the latest one is that the ship is no longer on state or national registers of historic places.