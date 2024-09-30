Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, September 30, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

State receives 6 bids to remove Falls of Clyde

By Nina Wu

Today Updated 11:19 p.m.

BusinessEditors' Picks

NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM The state Department of Transportation has claimed that Falls of Clyde is at risk of sinking, and points to a recently commissioned evaluation that said its structural integrity had deteriorated substantially over the years.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM

The state Department of Transportation has claimed that Falls of Clyde is at risk of sinking, and points to a recently commissioned evaluation that said its structural integrity had deteriorated substantially over the years.

NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM Six proposals are vying to remove the 145-year-old ship Falls of Clyde from Honolulu Harbor. The difference between earlier requests for proposal and the latest one is that the ship is no longer on state or national registers of historic places.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM

Six proposals are vying to remove the 145-year-old ship Falls of Clyde from Honolulu Harbor. The difference between earlier requests for proposal and the latest one is that the ship is no longer on state or national registers of historic places.

NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM The state Department of Transportation has claimed that Falls of Clyde is at risk of sinking, and points to a recently commissioned evaluation that said its structural integrity had deteriorated substantially over the years.
NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM Six proposals are vying to remove the 145-year-old ship Falls of Clyde from Honolulu Harbor. The difference between earlier requests for proposal and the latest one is that the ship is no longer on state or national registers of historic places.