Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo dies of brain cancer

Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo died today from brain cancer, the NBA announced. He was 58.

Known for both his shot-blocking and finger-wagging in addition to a pronounced gravelly voice, Mutombo provided a dominating presence at Georgetown before playing for six NBA teams.

The 7-foot-2 center also was known for his humanitarian work in Central Africa after being raised in the Democratic Republic of Congo, then known as Zaire.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.

“There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years — with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.”

Mutombo finished with 3,289 blocked shots by the time he retired in 2009, second in league history only to Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon. Mutombo was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

An eight-time All-Star and an NBA high-tying four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Mutombo averaged 9.8 points and 10.3 rebounds in 1,196 career games (997 starts) with the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, then-New Jersey Nets and New York Knicks.

His No. 55 is retired by both the Nuggets and Hawks.

“I was fortunate to have been able to call him a friend,” Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler said in a statement. “My family and I were beyond proud to have him represent the Hawks organization on and off the court. With his jersey in the rafters, his life and legacy will always be remembered in Atlanta.

“On behalf of the entire Hawks organization, our thoughts, prayers and support are with (wife) Rose and their family at this difficult time.”

The Nuggets referenced Mutombo crying tears of joy after the team’s upset of the top-seeded Seattle SuperSonics in 1994 as “one of the most memorable moments in (the) franchise’s history.”

“Words cannot express how much the Nuggets and NBA Community will miss Dikembe, but his memory and impact will certainly never be forgotten.”