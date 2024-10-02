Letter: More community service credit for litter pickup

Great column recently from a lady who picks up trash at beach parks because she cares (“Pick up litter to make Hawaii beautiful,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 11). She made valid points about our island trash habits and why we don’t pick up after ourselves. So why don’t we have the youthful traffic and graffiti offenders, criminals and disorderly conduct violators help pick up trash islandwide on weekends for a few hours a day? Think of it as a way of giving back, accountability for foolishness or a transparent effort to make good on a wrong to society.

Some well-known local and national organizations like Save Our Surf, Boys Scouts of America and Girls Scouts of the USA are doing similar pickups, but why should they have all the fun? Even getting the homeless to pick up their own trash is a start. What’s it going to take to get everybody to do the right thing? Perhaps an oversight committee is needed.

Greg Tabasa

Moiliili

