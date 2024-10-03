Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In Hawaii, we love our appetizers where pupus can mean dinner. Here is a fast idea for a “surf and turf” combination that features the best of both worlds — salty pork with sweet shrimp.

To save time, buy already peeled and deveined shrimp of any size. Wrap strips of salty prosciutto or serrano ham around the shrimp and fry in a skillet with just a touch of oil until browned and the shrimp is cooked. No need for salt, as the pork adds so much flavor.

Eat as is, or make a simple dipping sauce with mayonnaise and hot sauce. Add some lemon wedges because shrimp perks up with the acid from citrus.

Prosciutto Shrimp

Ingredients:

• 1/2 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

• 6-ounce packet prosciutto or serrano ham

• 1 teaspoon olive oil

• Lemon wedges

• 3 tablespoons mayonnaise

• 1 tablespoon Sriracha or other hot sauce

• Parsley, cilantro or basil for garnish

Directions:

Peel shrimp, but leave tail and section so it is easy to pick up. Slice lengthwise and devein shrimp. Or, purchase already peeled and cleaned shrimp. Slice prosciutto in half lengthwise. Wrap one strip of proscuitto around shrimp until all are wrapped. No toothpick is needed.

Heat a skillet to high and add oil. Place wrapped shrimp in pan and cook until shrimp is cooked and prosciutto is browned about 2-3 minutes on each side.

Place on a platter and serve with lemon wedges and a mixture of mayonnaise and hot sauce as a dipping sauce. Garnish.

Makes about 4 servings as an appetizer.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.