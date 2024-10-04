Letter: Don’t complain about partisan banter, just vote

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent letter listed points of concern regarding Donald Trump’s supporters (“Explaining Trump’s inexplicable support,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 29). Well, it goes both ways.

Many of Kamala Harris’ supporters limit their sources of information to CNN, MSNBC and print publications like the Star-Advertiser, with its anti-Trump articles it includes from the slanted New York Times.

Each side sees their side as being right. Each side sees the other as evil. Each side spews propaganda. Stop complaining. Do your civic duty and just vote.

Lisa Adlong

Hauula

