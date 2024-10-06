Column: Tourism boosts our economy and shares Hawaii’s ways

With its refreshing waters, aromatic scents of native greenery and crisp breeze, Hawaii is truly an island paradise. Alongside the locals, you may spot an abundance of tourists — more than 200,000 of them on the islands on any given day.

While tourism is a controversial topic among locals, its importance to the local community and economy is undeniable. The industry provides a plethora of benefits for the state and serves as the cornerstone of support to the island. Here’s why.

Tourism plays a critical role in fueling Hawaii’s economy, generating more than $2.4 billion in tax revenue last year. When tourists enjoy a vacation on the islands, their dollars flow right into the state budget that supports public services, infrastructure projects like the rail, community programs and the preservation of Hawaii’s natural beauty. The tax revenue generated by tourism funds vital aspects of life in Hawaii.

Furthermore, tourism is a major driver of businesses, including locally owned businesses. Tourism supports more than 200,000 jobs statewide, and every souvenir purchased or activity booked helps these businesses and their employees thrive. With Hawaii being home to hundreds of local, native-owned businesses, visitors have the opportunity to support small businesses while taking home meaningful mementos of their time in paradise. Additionally, local farmers’ markets and the agricultural industry as a whole benefit from tourism, as many visitors seek out the local produce and agricultural experiences the islands offer. Overall, tourism is a significant contributor to the economy and livelihood of locals.

Beyond the economic impact, tourism plays a fundamental role in promoting and preserving Hawaiian culture. During their stay, visitors can immerse themselves in cultural programs like those that the Bishop Museum, the Polynesian Cultural Center and the University of Hawaii have to offer. Even the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the state’s tourism management agency, has shifted from simply marketing the islands as a vacation destination to actively supporting Hawaiian culture and educating tourists on the importance of respecting local customs and the environment. Through these initiatives, tourists leave with a deeper understanding of Hawaii’s rich culture, which they then share with others, spreading awareness and appreciation for the islands’ traditions. By spreading the word about Hawaiian culture, visitors can help contribute to its preservation.

At the end of the day, some may still be skeptical of the trade-offs, particularly the strain tourism places on local resources. These concerns are valid and should be carefully addressed to mitigate the negative impacts. Despite these challenges, the wide-ranging benefits, from economic growth to cultural preservation, far outweigh the downsides.

Hawaii is a beautiful and diverse community that is kept alive through the efforts of locals, as well as the support of those who visit. Every double rainbow, hibiscus flower and Hawaiian plate lunch is a testament to the state’s culture of love, respect and teamwork. And in the true spirit of aloha, what better way to enjoy the gifts this island has to offer than to share them with others?

Ashlyn Hirota is a student at Punahou School, Class of 2027.

“Raise Your Hand,” a monthly column featuring Hawaii’s youth and their perspectives, appears in the Insight section on the first Sunday of each month. It is facilitated by the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders.

