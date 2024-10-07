Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers arraigned on strangulation, drug charges

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested Saturday on drug possession and assault charges that include strangulation, police in Braintree, Mass., announced today.

Peppers was arraigned today in Quincy District Court on charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and possession of cocaine, NBCBoston.com reported. He pleaded not guilty on all charges and posted $2,500 bail, per the report. He was ordered to not have any contact with the alleged victim.

His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 22, however, he does not have to appear, per the report.

Peppers’ arrest came after an altercation at a home in Braintree, where the alleged victim was treated at the scene, according to police.

“We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating,” the Patriots said in a statement today. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Peppers did not appear in the Patriots’ 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, having already been ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Head coach Jerod Mayo spoke with local sports radio WEEI today, saying, “He called me that morning. I knew what was going on. We’ve informed the NFL what was going on and we’re still gathering information. … I don’t think anyone knows the facts or anything like that. It’s a process.”

Peppers, who turned 29 on Friday, had started all four previous games and has 23 tackles, one interception and two passes defended.

In his eighth season, Peppers has 494 career tackles with 28 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), five forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 97 games (83 starts).

The Cleveland Browns selected Peppers in the first round (25th overall) out of Michigan in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has played for the Browns (2017-18), New York Giants (2019-21) and Patriots.