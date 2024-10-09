Stuffed ‘n’ smoky

Who wants to stress about taking appetizers to a party? This three-ingredient combination can be ready in minutes. Buy any type of smoked fish spread you can find in the refrigerated seafood section. Locally made smoked ahi spread is delicious. So are smoked salmon, bluefish or whitefish. Sweet mini peppers are crunchy, colorful and fresh. Cut them in half to make a natural boat to house the dip.

Don’t like the taste of peppers? Substitute hollowed out cocktail tomatoes or use cucumber rounds. Top the fish with any type of garnish to add color or taste — vinegary capers, fresh basil or parsley leaves. In 10 minutes, you can serve your crunchy sweet peppers with umami-filled fish dip. You don’t even need a party or special occasion; enjoy these at home.

Smoked Fish Dip Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients:

• 10 sweet mini peppers

• 8 ounces smoked ahi spread, salmon spread or whitefish salad

• Capers, parsley and/or basil leaves for garnish

Directions:

Wash peppers and slice in half lengthwise. Discard seeds. Try to use the various colors as contrast. Set aside. Fill peppers with smoked fish dips until level. Garnish with parsley, basil leaves or capers for a pop of color. Arrange on tray.

Makes 20 stuffed peppers.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.