Hawaii health officials report 2 more mpox cases

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that two additional cases of mpox have been diagnosed in the state, bringing the total in Hawaii this year to seven.

The last case was reported in July in a nonresident on Oahu.

Of the two newest cases, health officials said, one was associated with out-of-state exposure, while the other was not, and had no link to other prior cases, suggesting it was locally acquired.

“These additional cases bring the total number of cases reported to the Hawaii DOH since June 3, 2022 to 53,” state officials said in a news release. “Those at higher risk of mpox infection should consider being vaccinated with two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine.”

Health officials said the JYNNEOS vaccine will be offered at this year’s Honolulu Pride Festival scheduled on Oct. 19 at the Waikiki Shell.

DOH said health care providers in each county continue to vaccinate high-risk individuals, and that the vaccines are also available at retail pharmacy chains such as Walgreens and CVS, which operates Longs Drugs in Hawaii.

The risk of mpox infections still remains low for most Hawaii residents, DOH said.

“Mpox is mainly spread through close, intimate contact with body fluids, lesion material or items used by someone with mpox,” health officials said. “The infection may be spread through large respiratory droplets, which generally cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged contact is required.”

The World Health Organization on Aug. 14 declared an outbreak of clade I mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other African countries a global public health emergency.

The clade I mpox, however, has not been detected in Hawaii or the United States, and only a few travel-associated cases have been identified outside of central Africa.

DOH officials said current cases of clade II mpox, both in Hawaii and nationally, are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. “However, anyone who has close contact with someone with mpox is at risk of infection, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity,” said DOH in the release.

To find a JYNNEOS vaccines provider, visit health.hawaii.gov/mpox.