Hawaii players celebrated a point against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos during the Big West tournament on April 18 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

In regard to Stephen Tsai’s Oct. 6 story, “Hawaii waiting on Mountain West invitation,” I believe that the remaining sports like men’s and women’s volleyball and basketball teams, as well as beach volleyball, soccer, swimming, diving and softball, must remain in the Big West Conference. It would help defray travel costs to and from California and, with the addition of baseball and softball tournaments in 2025, will be a much better fit for other sports, including men’s volleyball.

Frankie Repalda

McCully

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter