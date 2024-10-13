Letter: Using facts to debunk climate change lies

A recent letter suggested nature was to blame for climate change, not human fossil fuel use, before claiming Joe Biden is not helping hurricane victims (“Hurricane victims need more federal support,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 10). This despite overwhelming evidence that fossil fuel overuse is to blame and Biden and FEMA are doing everything possible to help — in contrast to Donald Trump’s lies and despite congressional Republicans voting against more funding for FEMA.

The writer asked why humans were not blamed for hurricanes 100 years ago, likely without knowing the global population did not reach 1 billion until 1800 A.D., and without knowing how much fossil fuel use has increased since then.

In the past century alone, the global population increased from less than 2 billion to more than 8 billion, while global coal and oil use increased sevenfold.

If we don’t debunk fictions asserted as facts, what remains of democracy will be at risk, as will civilized society.

Thomas Brandt

Downtown Honolulu

