Letter: Trump gets things done, Harris doesn’t stack up

Regarding the recent letter “Explaining Trump’s inexplicable support” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 29), I disagree with the writer’s half-truths and lies about why people support Donald Trump. However, I do agree that there are many other reasons affecting Trump’s supporters.

First, the facts and truths stated by Trump regarding the economy, illegal migration and related crimes, and peace through strength are incontrovertible. Had he been reelected in 2020, these problems would not have occurred.

Second, if you believe Kamala Harris will try to resolve these issues, look at what she has said and done over the past 10 years. You will only see that on Fox News and Newsmax. The other media refuse to present her past views and accomplishments.

Finally, think about who is getting duped by which candidate: the one who speaks his mind and heart, or the one who says nothing.

Russel Noguchi

Pearl City

