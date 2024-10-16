Letter: More disincentives to keep homeless off street

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent letter discussing the growing homeless situation suggested forcing them to get drug and mental health care (“Force homeless to get drug, mental health help,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 11). Sadly, I do not think that can happen legally. However, many things can happen to dissuade them from living on the street.

Stop the free stuff ­— don’t offer free phones, free laundry and free food. Do not let them sleep on any public property. Stop allowing them to keep dogs when they can’t even care for themselves.

Find an area of open unoccupied space off Nimitz Highway or an empty building, pick them up from the street and take them there.

Yes, homelessness should be a crime. There is help out there for all, but most do not want help.

Diane Tippett

Waikiki

