Off the news: Hefty rate hike for Hawai‘i Gas customers

Another hit to the pocketbook is coming, this time for Oahu consumers of Hawai‘i Gas. The gas utility is seeking to raise rates by a whopping 19.4% — needed, the company says, to invest in infrastructure to ensure safety and reliability of its system. The company notes the last increase was in 2018, and cites rising operational costs today due to inflation and market forces. Smaller increases of 3% for Maui and 5.2% for Molokai also are proposed.

Consumers are urged to offer comments to the Public Utilities Commission, now holding hearings on the proposed hikes. For a meeting list, see 808ne.ws/gasco.