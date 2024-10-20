Trump hands out french fries, Harris visits Georgia churches

Stay updated on Hawaii and national elections coverage

2024 Hawaii & National Election Coverage

ATLANTA/PHILADELPHIA >> With the U.S. presidential election little more than two weeks away, Democrat Kamala Harris visited two churches on Sunday while her Republican rival, Donald Trump, visited another kind of American temple: a McDonald’s. Both candidates were scrambling for votes in the most competitive states, with Harris appealing to early voters in Georgia and Trump campaigning in Pennsylvania ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

At a McDonald’s in suburban Philadelphia, Trump removed his suit jacket, put on a black and yellow apron and proceeded to cook batches of french fries, something he said he had wanted to do “all my life.”

He dipped wire baskets of potatoes in sizzling oil before salting them and handing them out to customers through the restaurant’s drive-through window. Thousands of people lined the street opposite the restaurant to watch.

“I like this job,” said Trump, whose adoration for fast food has been well-chronicled. “I’m having a lot of fun here.”

Trump has said the McDonald’s visit was intended in part as a jab at Harris, who says she worked at the fast food chain during her college years. Trump claims that Harris never worked there but has not provided evidence to back that up.

Campaigning in Georgia, Harris, who marked her 60th birthday on Sunday, participated in two worship services outside of Atlanta on Sunday.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

At Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro, Georgia, music icon Stevie Wonder performed, singing his hit “Higher Ground” and a version of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song.”

Harris urged people to vote. “We are all in this together. We have so much more in common than divides us,” she said.

Harris, who was raised in the teachings of the Black church and sang in a church choir, earlier spoke at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia.

There, she drew a sharp contrast to the harsh and divisive rhetoric of the current political climate, although she did not mention Trump by name.

“At this point across our nation, what we do see are some trying to deepen division among us, spread hate, sow fear and cause chaos,” she said. “At this moment, our country is at a crossroads and where we go is up to us.”

After her events, Harris recorded an interview with civil rights leader Al Sharpton that will air later on Sunday. Trump was scheduled to hold a town hall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania before attending the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday evening.

Harris will need strong results in the majority non-white cities of Detroit and Atlanta and their surrounding suburbs to repeat President Joe Biden’s 2020 wins in Michigan and Georgia.

The former president is seeking to take advantage of what he felt was an improved position for him in opinion polls that show a deadlocked race. Some voters already have sent mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, the biggest prize on Election Day among battleground states.

On Monday, Harris said she will campaign with Republican former Representative Liz Cheney in the suburbs of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who is supporting Harris, acknowledged on NBC’S “Meet the Press” that the race in his state is tight.

“We understand that this election likely will come down to tens of thousands of votes … you’ve got to compete for every vote,” Shapiro said.