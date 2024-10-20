Oahu Vision Zero plan outlines most dangerous corridors, intersections
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Ala Wai Boulevard corridor between Kapahulu and Kalakaua avenues logged 67 crashes from 2015 to 2020, including 11 that were fatal or serious, according to the Oahu Vision Zero Action Plan. Above, pedestrians walked into traffic to cross Ala Wai Boulevard at Kalakaua Avenue earlier this month.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The busy intersection of South King and Keeaumoku streets was found to be a “high-injury intersection,” according to Honolulu’s Oahu Vision Zero Action Plan. A bicyclist rides within a two-way bike lane on South King Street.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Ala Wai corridor is a dangerous mix of high pedestrian traffic among visitors and residents alike, plus a high volume of traffic that includes cars, bikes, trolleys and buses.