Red-light safety camera to issue warnings at Kapiolani intersection

The red-light safety camera at Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street — the intersection where a teen was fatally struck by a pickup truck — begins issuing warnings on Wednesday, according to state officials.

More than half of the 10 selected intersections for the state’s two-year, red-light safety camera pilot program are now live, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The first camera was installed at Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street, which began issuing warning letters on Oct. 1, followed by citations on Nov. 20.

The fine for a first-time, red-light running violation is up to $200.

The camera at Kapiolani and Kamakee — where Sara Yara, 16, was struck in a hit-and-run incident last month while walking to McKinley High School — is the first red-light safety camera location under City and County of Honolulu jurisdiction.

DOT, in partnership with the city, also began installing two speed humps on Kapiolani Boulevard — one on the east side and one on the west side of Kamakee Street.

Lane closures began Monday for the construction, which is expected to be done by Thursday, weather permitting.

DOT provided the following list of red-light safety camera sites and their status as of today:

>> Vineyard Boulevard/Palama Street, live for citations as of Nov. 20

>> Vineyard Boulevard/Liliha Street, live for citations as of Dec. 12

>> Vineyard Boulevard/Nuuanu Avenue, live for citations as of Jan. 6

>> Pali Highway/Vineyard Boulevard, live for citations as of Jan. 26

>> Pali Highway/School Street, live for citations as of Jan. 28

>> Likelike Highway/School Street, live for warnings as of March 10

>> S. King St./Ward Ave., no status

>> Kapiolani Boulevard/Kamakee Street, live for warnings as of March 22

>> S. Beretania/Piikoi streets, under construction as of March 13

>> McCully/Algaroba streets, no status

More information about the pilot program is available at hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program.