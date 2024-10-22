Letter: America’s vacillation on Israel was harmful

A recent letter states that America is “sometimes” the only country backing Israel (“For better or worse, U.S. again stands by Israel,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 16). Since Israel is our ally and is fighting to protect Western democratic values, it’s hard to determine what’s wrong with that picture, unless it’s with the word “sometimes.”

The in-and-out support for Israel by America helped cause the cross-border massacre of Oct. 7, 2023. The planned and executed campus and city protests and rallies, by enemies within in support of enemies without, hamper Israel’s efforts to protect its civilians, punish the perpetrators and free the hostages. American vacillation about support for Israel enabled Hamas war tactics to cause many more deaths than otherwise would have occurred. Now that the letter writer has expressed their opinion, they promise to access some books and articles to learn something. They shoud have put that step into action first.

Mathew Sgan

Makiki

