Letter: Enforce laws on book, don’t water them down

I totally agree with a letter writer’s comments on the proposal to dilute the fireworks laws since so many people are ignoring them (“Don’t dilute fireworks law, make it more robust,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 14). What is the City Council thinking? These laws are enacted to protect public safety because too many people have been doing unsafe things that can seriously harm or kill themselves or others. Instead of watering down a law because people aren’t obeying, how about strictly enforcing it instead?

Start with easy ones like no texting while driving, driving with an expired safety check, or allowing a bunch of small kids to bounce around in the bed of a truck.

Kudos to the mayor for his support of laws that exist to keep everyone safe, and auwe to those who would make laws less strict because some folks just don’t get it.

Helen Gibson Ahn

Hawaii Kai

