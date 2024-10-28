Letter: Hirono a beacon of hope in dark political seas

In response to a letter denouncing Mazie Hirono’s no-show for the PBS debate with Bob McDermott, I would submit that Hirono is far too busy to debate a person who supports Donald Trump, an immoral man with unethical positions on family values and equal rights for all citizens (“Hirono skips chance to argue on gender rights,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 21). McDermott also supports Trump’s position on handing over Ukraine to Vladimir Putin’s regime to end the war in Ukraine, thus supporting a sworn enemy of the United States. Lastly, for the writer to claim that Hirono should not support taxpayer funding of federal social programs, I assume this includes using campaign funds for personal use.

Hirono is a shining star who supports our democracy and is protecting our Constitution from a party who would like to see an authoritarian government. She fights tirelessly to defend our country and equal rights for all Americans, including freedom of choice for women.

Paul Schultz

Aina Haina

