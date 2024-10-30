Letter: Abortion issue question of human decency

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

You’re saying to your readers you agree with Kamala Harris on reproductive rights and they should accept her viewpoint (“Vote for Harris, isle incumbents,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Oct. 20).

It’s OK for the fetus to be aborted because the fetus is a piece of garbage, a parasite, a nothing, the lowest form of animal life.

The book “Roe v. Wade: The Abortion Rights Controversy in American History” depicts a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision dealing with “partial-birth” abortions in Nebraska. Justice Antonin Scalia “recounted the horrific details of the procedure. Did it not pull off arms and legs and crush the skull by sucking out the infant’s brain?” Are you comfortable with this?

Abortion has nothing to do with religion; it is about human decency.

Leslie Tamanaha

Kailua

