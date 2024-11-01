Letter: Proposed sewer fee is a fair, equitable change

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Included in the city Department of Environmental Services’ proposed sewer fee increase is a reduction of the fixed portion of monthly bills, offering customers greater control of their bill, contrary to a recent letter (“Lower sewer bill fixed charges would still stink,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 30).

Currently, the fixed charge is $77.55, increasing to $114.21 by 2034, a 47.3% rise. The average single-family home uses 9,000 gallons of water monthly. For households using 2,000 gallons monthly, this fixed charge will decrease from 91% to 79%, while the total bill will increase by 69.6%, compared to 124% for the average single-family home. This shift rewards water conservation and supports vital projects benefiting all residents.

Contrary to claims of unfairness, these adjustments aim to equitably distribute costs, with greater increases for higher water users, ensuring critical improvements are funded. The proposed fixed and variable charges for each of the next 10 years can be viewed online at www.honolulu.gov/env.

Michael O’Keefe

Deputy director, city Department of Environmental Services

