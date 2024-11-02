Letter: Rank-and-file Trump supporters uninformed

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

A recent writer asks why a large number of law enforcement officers, Border Patrol agents, veterans and military personnel support Donald Trump (“Trump backed by those who defend democracy,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 31). The answer is simple: they are grossly uninformed.

Why do so many of Trump’s ex-Cabinet military generals and civilian personnel, including faithful former Vice President Mike Pence, not support him? That’s the real question.

Hal Omori

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

