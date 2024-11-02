GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Fresno State

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

——

The University of Hawaii football team will try to follow up an impressive home win over Nevada with another good performance on the road at Valley Children’s Stadium against Fresno State in Fresno, Calif.

The rivalry between the two schools may soon come to an end. Fresno State announced it will secede from the Mountain West in 2026 to join the Pac-12 remnants. Fresno State and UH were both in the Western Athletic Conference before moving to the Mountain West. The Bulldogs lead the series 30-24-1, but the Warriors won two of the past four meetings in Fresno.

Today’s game will have diverse importance. The 5-3 Bulldogs are 3-1 in the Mountain West and in contention for a spot in the league’s championship game. They have managed to remain on track despite Jeff Tedford’s health-related resignation in July. Tim Skipper is the interim head coach.

The Warriors ended a three-game losing streak with last week’s 34-13 victory over Nevada to improve to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the Mountain West. In that game, the Warriors solved recent third-down and red-zone struggles by adding more run concepts to their four-wide offense.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Live updates will follow below.





--

More UH football coverage