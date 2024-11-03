Letter: Trump’s Agenda 47 mirrors Project 2025

A recent letter says Donald Trump has never read or endorsed Project 2025 (“Trump not involved with Project 2025, so move on,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 29). To refresh the writer’s memory, back in 2022, Trump gave a speech praising the Heritage Foundation, the author of Project 2025. Agenda 47, Trump’s policy plans, shares many themes with Project 2025.

It’s puzzling that MAGA calls out the left being led by George Soros, but it is OK with Elon Musk supporting Trump. The writer says the focus should be inflation, which is at 2.4%. No tax on tips? How about those who work at gas stations, convenience stores, mini-marts and other places? There would have to be concessions for them. Social Security? Agenda 47 will lead to gutting it, as well as Medicare.

The writer goes on to say brainwashed Democrats need a reality check and that they reflect what is opposite of a real democracy. Understand that under Trump there will be no democracy.

Norman Fujioka

Liliha

