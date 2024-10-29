Letter: Trump not involved with Project 2025, so move on

Tuesday, October 29, 2024
79°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Donald Trump said he has never read Project 2025. He will never read it nor endorse it. So maybe move on to Kamala Harris’ anti-Christian rhetoric. She is a Marxist to the maximum. She and the Democrats are one-worlders. She is not for a growth economy. She is being led by the nose by the party bosses and billionaires like George Soros.
Focus on inflation and how to fix it. No taxes on tips, overtime, Social Security, the military and police officers. I am for fracking and pumping oil all over our country to be independent of any foreign influence.
You brainwashed Democrats need a reality check for the sake of yourselves and our children and their children. The clock is ticking.
America needs you to cut the cord and face reality. The Star-Advertiser is a Harris supporter, and they reflect everything that is opposite of real democracy.
Patti Stone
Hawaii Kai
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter