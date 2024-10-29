Letter: Trump not involved with Project 2025, so move on

Donald Trump said he has never read Project 2025. He will never read it nor endorse it. So maybe move on to Kamala Harris’ anti-Christian rhetoric. She is a Marxist to the maximum. She and the Democrats are one-worlders. She is not for a growth economy. She is being led by the nose by the party bosses and billionaires like George Soros.

Focus on inflation and how to fix it. No taxes on tips, overtime, Social Security, the military and police officers. I am for fracking and pumping oil all over our country to be independent of any foreign influence.

You brainwashed Democrats need a reality check for the sake of yourselves and our children and their children. The clock is ticking.

America needs you to cut the cord and face reality. The Star-Advertiser is a Harris supporter, and they reflect everything that is opposite of real democracy.

Patti Stone

Hawaii Kai

