Letter: Teen’s civic engagement gives hope for isle future

The recent thoughtful column by Ariana Pouzin, a sophomore at Kealakehe High School, gives hope that some of today’s youngsters are aware and concerned about our country’s future (“Democrats’ views on education and immigration resonate,” Star-Advertiser, Raise Your Hand, Nov. 3). She even avoids using names and instead refers to political parties.

When I was her age over 60 years ago, I was clueless about local, state, national and international events. For example, I had no idea why young men were being drafted to fight in the Vietnam War. (I fulfilled my obligation in the National Guard and reserves).

Over the last 20 years, I’ve been a more-informed citizen thanks to the internet, but it gets depressing with the extremism that we read about.

I commend Ariana and hope she pursues a career that will enhance and strengthen society. We need the Hawaii high schools to produce more Arianas.

Cyrus Siu

Kaunakakai, Molokai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

