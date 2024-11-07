Simple Shabu Shabu

Hot pot restaurants offer a wide variety of ingredients for you to dip, but with this recipe you can enjoy the taste with just a few. Beef or pork, bought already thinly sliced (called a shabu shabu cut), cabbage, green onion and store-bought ponzu sauce combine for a delicious meal. Ponzu is soy sauce with some kind of citrus, such as lemon or lime, or yuzu if you are lucky enough to grow that.

We like the sweet taste of Napa cabbage (won bok), but green cabbage also works well. Other ingredients you could include are tofu, onions, fresh mushrooms and other vegetables, such as green beans.

To simplify, we use tap water to boil the ingredients rather than a flavored soup. You’ll eat this with ponzu sauce for a full flavor. Serve with noodles or steamed rice for an easy-kine meal.

Beef and Cabbage Shabu Shabu

Ingredients:

• 1/4 to 1/2 head Napa (won bok) or green cabbage

• 1 stalk green onion

• 1/2 pound shabu shabu-sliced beef or pork

• Ponzu sauce, substitute soy sauce with lemon juice

• Optional: 1 tablespoon green onions as garnish

Directions:

Cut cabbage into bite-sized pieces. Cut green onion into 1-inch lengths and chop the green top so you have 1 tablespoon (for garnish).

Boil a pot of water. When boiling, add cabbage and green onions (except chopped green onions) and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add meat and cook until pink, about 30 seconds. Remove meat and place on cabbage. Garnish with chopped green onion. Drizzle with ponzu sauce. Serve immediately with hot rice or noodles.

Serves 1-2 people.